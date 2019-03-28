Morning Weather Update, from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning West Texas. Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper 50s and to warm into the lower 80s by this afternoon. We are still looking for a dry-line to move through the area during the day. This could cause some light isolated showers/thunderstorms to appear in the areas east of the mountains, southern Permian Basin, Big Bend, and Trans-Pecos regions this afternoon. If these develop, the chance of severe conditions will be minimal. Tomorrow, we are looking for starting temperatures to be in the upper 50s and warm into the upper 80s by that afternoon. This will be our warmest day this week. If you work outside, make sure you have plenty of water and try to find some shade during the day.
Saturday, we are looking for another cold front to push into the area bringing a chance for some light showers as it moves through. Once this passes, we are expecting to feel breezy and cooler conditions throughout the rest of the day with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday, we are anticipating morning temperatures to be in the upper 30s and warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Enjoy the warm conditions over the next few days because come this weekend you will want to have a jacket with you again.
