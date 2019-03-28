Midland Police respond to barricaded subject near Bonham Elementary

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A large police presence was spotted at the intersection of Ohio Ave. and Delmar St., near Bonham Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
According to police, a mental health unit was sent to the residence Wednesday night to talk with the subject over concerns of suicidal thoughts.
The unit returned to Thursday to follow up with the subject, but the situation escalated to the point where SWAT assistance was needed.
Authorities were able to talk the subject out of their home without any incident.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.