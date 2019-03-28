Midland downtown library renamed ‘Library at the Plaza’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - On Wednesday the Midland County Commissioners’ Court revealed the new name of the downtown library branch-and the result was not what most people expected.
The library will now be called “Library at the Plaza” thanks to the Centennial Plaza downtown.
This name comes as a surprise to most of the Midland public, as this was not one of the five suggested names on the digital ballot.
Discovery, Heritage, Innovation, Legacy and Millennium were the five options provided but voters could also write in options.
Numerous people on social media campaigned for the library to be named “Heidelberg” after the fallen Midland police officer, but the commissioners’ court clarified that they would not be naming the library after a person despite the fact this was not clarified on the name submission form.
The Library at the Plaza will hold a rededication event on April 4. Library staff are planning for the library to be open to the public within a few weeks following the rededication.
