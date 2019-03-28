Midland Community Theatre presents ‘Second Samuel’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Community Theatre is presenting the third show of its 2019 season “Second Samuel”.
The show focuses on the titular town in the late 1940s. Miss Getrude, an old lady loved by the entire town, has passed away and now the town is in turmoil.
Over the course of the show, the citizens of Second Samuel will have to reevaluate how they see Miss Gertrude as well as their own beliefs.
This comedy show is recommended for those 12 and up due to subject matter and language.
The show runs weekend starting March 29 through April 13. For more information and to purchase tickets you can click here.
