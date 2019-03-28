Mac’s BBQ hosting Texas Tech watch party

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you’re ready to watch Texas Tech face off against Michigan but also in the mood for some BBQ, this the perfect opportunity for you.
Mac’s BBQ and the Texas Tech Alumni Association of Midland will be holding a Sweet Sixteen watch party Thursday night.
Tip-off is at 8:39 p.m. though attendees are welcome to join prior.
Our very own Sports Director Darby Brown will be at the event for all the March Madness, so make sure to stop by and say hello!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.