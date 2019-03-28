Judge orders law firm to release thousands of documents in Baylor sexual assault cases

A federal judge ordered a law firm to turn over thousands of records that lawyers said could give a better account of how Baylor University responded to students’ sexual assault allegations.

By Associated Press | March 28, 2019 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 5:43 PM

(AP) - A federal judge has ordered a law firm to turn over thousands of records that lawyers say should give a fuller accounting of how Baylor University responded to sexual assault allegations made by students.

Judge Robert Pitman ruled Thursday that Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton must produce all materials related to its internal review that resulted in a 2016 summary report finding "institutional failure at every level."

Jim Dunnam, an attorney for plaintiffs who have filed federal claims against the nation's largest Baptist university, says the order is a "monster step forward in revealing the truth."

A spokesman for Pepper Hamilton hasn't responded to a message seeking comment.

The firm's report found that the school did little to respond to sexual assault accusations involving members of its vaunted football program.

