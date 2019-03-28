Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Hope you are enjoying yet another warm day as we're starting to see some sunshine heading into the afternoon. Sunshine and daytime heating will help to destabilize the atmosphere, leading to a few pop-up showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. The best chances will be south of I-20, in the lower Trans Pecos and southern Permian Basin. Some storms could become strong with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. These will be very scattered, and most areas will stay dry.
Overnight lows will stay mild, in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds will kick in on Friday, leading to a push of dry air into West Texas and SE New Mexico. This will lead to sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s area-wide. It looks to be the warmest day we've seen in almost 6 months! Fire danger will also be elevated due to the very dry air and gusty westerly winds on Friday.
A cold front will move through on Saturday morning, ushering in colder air and a stiff northeast wind at 20-30 mph. High temperatures Saturday will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, but most areas will stay dry with only slight rain chances in the eastern Permian Basin. Winds calm down on Sunday, but temperatures keep falling, with lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s. Don’t put away those jackets just yet!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.