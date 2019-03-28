Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Hope you are enjoying yet another warm day as we're starting to see some sunshine heading into the afternoon. Sunshine and daytime heating will help to destabilize the atmosphere, leading to a few pop-up showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. The best chances will be south of I-20, in the lower Trans Pecos and southern Permian Basin. Some storms could become strong with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. These will be very scattered, and most areas will stay dry.