Ector County jail updates booking expansion due to Texas Commissions on Jail Standards

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Six months ago, Ector County Commissioners approved renovations up to 590,000 dollars for the jail’s booking and intake space.
That plan has recently been reviewed and rejected by Texas Commission on Jail Standards saying that the previous designs lacked space and were too modest to cater such a high-traffic booking and intake area.
“With the population we have now we just don’t have enough holding space for inmates now. and it just won’t cut it. they weren’t going to allow what we were going to do,” said Charlie Pierce, Ector County building maintenance director.
Pierce said the new price estimate would be $1.1 million dollars more than the original cost which would double the size of booking.
“It’s going to benefit the citizens out there because these officers will be back on the street hopefully in a quicker amount of time. That way they don’t spend an hour or two in here trying to get an inmate processed. We can get them in, get them out and they can get back to arresting the next bad guy," said Sheriff Mike Griffis.
Griffis said the new renovations for the booking center will be expanded in their old kitchen and by his guess, could be complete in the next nine or ten months.
