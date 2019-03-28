Budget bill to upgrade Texas DPS Driver License Office

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Earlier this morning the Texas House of Representatives unanimously passed the Landgraf-Craddick budget amendment.
State Representatives Brook Landgraf of Odessa, and Tom Craddick of Midland, accomplished changing a proposed budget bill for the Texas Department Of Public Safety Driver License Mega Center.
Opening the Mega Center had potential to help cut down on lengthy wait times, but the lack of employees have unintentionally worsen customer service.
The bill intends to contribute money that would increase salaries in the hopes of filling vacant positions to combat the community problem.
Providing $500,000 as incentive pay can entice applicants to fill the occupational gap in order to expedite wait times.
“An increase in oil and gas production is always a good thing, but with it can come some growing pains,” Landgraf said. “I constantly hear complaints about how long it takes to get a driver license at the DPS mega center and I think these additional funds will help alleviate what has been a huge inconvenience to people across West Texas.”
A thriving Mega Center will ease the hassle of going to get a driver’s license in West Texas.
Now, the bill continues on to be reviewed by Senate.
