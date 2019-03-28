Amazon to bring 800 new jobs to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Amazon announced Thursday that they will be bringing 800 new jobs to Austin this year.
Back in February, Amazon said they would spread the 25,000 jobs that were expected to go to their new headquarters in New York – which they ultimately pulled out of building – throughout tech hubs and corporate offices around the U.S.
Austin was on the list of cities who were set to receive jobs, and now we know how many there will be.
This isn't the beginning of Amazon and Austin's recent history though. Back when Amazon was originally scouting places to build their "HQ2," Austin was on the short list. But despite being "a sanctuary city for vampires who love tacos," the Capital City was passed over in November 2018.
Amazon said they were splitting their HQ2 between two locations, Virginia and New York. Then, in February, they changed their minds and chose not to build in New York.
Amazon announced they will expand into a new 145,000 square foot office in The Domain, which will open in 2020.
“In the last four years, we have created more than a 1,000 jobs in Austin,” said Terry Leeper, general manager of Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub, in a press release on Thursday. “With a strong pool of technical talent in Austin and a dynamic quality of life, we are excited to continue to expand and create more opportunity in this vibrant city.”
Amazon said the new jobs will be related to technology in fields including software and hardware engineering, research science and cloud computing.