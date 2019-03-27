UTPB hosts over 50 employers for Spring Job Fair

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin will be holding their Spring Job Fair from 12 to 4 p.m. on March 28.
Over 50 employers will be present seeking people for careers in business, energy, education, law and much more.
The fair is open to the public, not just UTPB’s students.
“Our job is more than just helping students earn a diploma,” said Dr. Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB. “It is our responsibility to ensure our students and people in our community can successfully enter the workforce. This is excellence meeting opportunity in action.”
All attendees have to do is show up to the UTPB gym dressed for success with their résumé in hand.
For more information you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.