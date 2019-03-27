UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she will quit once Brexit deal goes through

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May has got a short delay after her divorce deal with the EU was rejected overwhelmingly by lawmakers on two occasions.

FILE - In this Tuesday March 12, 2019 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to lawmakers in parliament, London. According to a UK lawmaker Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has told the Conservative Party that she will quit once Brexit is delivered but hasn't set a date yet. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP, File) (JESSICA TAYLOR)
By Associated Press | March 27, 2019 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 1:26 PM

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has told Conservative Party lawmakers that she will quit once the country has left the European Union — but she didn't set a date.

Conservative lawmaker James Cartlidge told reporters as he left the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that May told the gathering "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations."

Those will deal with Britain's future relationship with the EU.

