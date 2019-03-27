Take Me Out Tuesday benefits the Education Foundation of Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, April 9, the Education Foundation of Odessa will host Take Me Out Tuesday at The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse, 2140 Andrews Highway.
When patrons dine at The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse on April 9 a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help us continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance our literacy projects within ECISD.
“We are so grateful to local restaurants, like The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse, who always give back to the students and teachers in ECISD,” says Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter. “The funds we are able to raise through special events like Take Me Out Tuesday help the Foundation provide additional resources to Ector County ISD that allow our students to receive the best education possible.”
Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this special fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 432-456-7059 for more information.
The Education Foundation of Odessa is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, tax-exempt, philanthropic organization of citizens who share a vision of enhancing education in ECISD.
The Education Foundation of Odessa provides a new and innovative source of funding to support the school district’s educational plan.
The Foundation does not attempt to replace lost state funding, nor does it attempt to take the place of the district’s operating budget.
When considering the level of funding required to educate students, the Foundation can expect only to provide funds for those projects and activities that go beyond the normal classroom experience.
Such initiatives provide enrichment, research opportunities, teacher training, intervention and prevention strategies and extend the educational effort.
The mission of the Education Foundation is to create opportunities for education in Ector County ISD.
