Senator uses Aquaman, Tauntauns to argue against Green New Deal

Lee also pounced on the suggestion that the Green New Deal called for eliminating air travel. That comes from an early outline that stated in an FAQ, "We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast." A staffer for bill sponsor Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., later said that was an early draft that was leaked.