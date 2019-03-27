Odessa man found guilty in 2017 murder of girlfriend

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, an Ector County Jury found Rubin Edwards guilty of the August 2017 murder of his girlfriend, Lindsey Baldonado.
The jury will deliberate and assess punishment Wednesday.
According to the Odessa Police Department said Edwards killed Baldonado before shooting himself in the head.
Edwards survived the gunshot and was charged in the murder, but public records show this isn’t his first time being charged with a violent crime.
According to court records, Edwards pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injuries in Brady, Texas, several years ago.
