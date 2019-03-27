Odessa Animal Shelter holding $30 vaccination clinic

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding a $30 cash-only vaccination clinic if you’re looking to get your animals vaccinated.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6 at the shelter location on 42nd Street.
Available at the clinic will be the bordetella, rabies and DA2PPV vaccines, as well as city and county licenses and. Microchips will also be available for $15.
Both dogs and cats are welcome though dogs must be leashed and cats should be in a carrier.
For more information on the clinic you can click here or call 432-368-3527.
