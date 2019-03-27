NM food truck ensures community Spring Break is a blast with over 100 free meals

MaMa E’s provided 150 children with free hot dogs, fresh fries, nachos, drinks and dessert.

By Victor Blanco | March 27, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:13 PM

HOBBS, NM (KWES) - MaMa E’s Food Truck fed 150 kids at Heizer Park during their Spring Break Picnic at the Park, Wednesday.

From 12 to 1:30 p.m., the food truck provided children with free hot dogs, fresh fries, nachos, drinks, and dessert.

Owner of MaMa E’s Emily Aranda-Dominguez said the event was her way of giving back to the community she grew up in.

HELP US GET 150 kids out for: MaMa E’s SPRING BREAK Picnic at the Park! Is officially in full effect! This Wednesday...

Posted by MaMa E's Food Truck on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

“So, basically, God put it in my heart to do something for the kids over here on the Southside, where I was raised,” said Dominguez. “And I think a lot of kids aren’t able to go on vacation for Spring Break, y’know? And a lot of parents work or just don’t have the means and I wanted to do something special for them.”

The Hobbs Fire Department even sent a firetruck to super soak the kids.

(Source: Yannis Gonzalez Sanchez/Facebook)
