Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning everyone! Today, we are expecting to see starting temperatures to be in the mid 50s and warm up into the mid 70s. This afternoon, we are still seeing a chance for more thunderstorms to develop from the northern Davis Mountains through southeastern New Mexico. The main threats from these storms are going to be gusty winds and occasional lightning. Tomorrow, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper 50s and warm up into the lower 80s by that afternoon. We could still see a chance for spotty showers throughout the day for our eastern counties and the Permian Basin. If these showers do occur, they are not going to last long or have much accumulation associated with them.