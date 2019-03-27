Midland couple endures a frightening storm on Norway cruise ship

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Midland couple, together for 40 years, experienced a frightening storm at sea during their vacation on a Norwegian cruise ship.
Saturday, March 16, all the engines of the Viking Sky ship failed during a storm.
The captain called for mayday and evacuation over an intercom.
“You’d look up and see the horizon up here, and up there and stuff was sliding off of our countertops. I was laying in our bed and I had to put my feet on the wall to keep from flying out of bed," said Valerie Prucka.
The Prooka’s were in their cabin at the time but were shortly escorted to a theater where they stayed put for 24 hours.
“500 people were at the restaurant and they had windows on the second floor and they were being broken out by the waves. so the water was sloshing around those people weren’t doing well back there so basically they were evacuating them and they didn’t come evacuate any of us," said Larry Prucka.
The ship was carrying nearly 1,400 passengers and crew, requiring rescue services to airlift hundreds of passengers onto a helicopter until the weather improved and they could send towboats.
20 people on the ship required hospitalization, luckily the Prooka’s were not injured.
“We’re good to be on solid land...I’m just glad to be anywhere after being on the ship because it was very intense,” said the Prucka’s.
The Viking Sky safely arrived at a Norway port cutting the cruise seven days short.
If the storm never came, they would have been in London.
