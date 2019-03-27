Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We'll see a cloudy start to Thursday, but could start to see increasing sunshine as we head into the late afternoon and evening, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 80s. Friday will be the warmest day. Winds will shift from the south to the west, which will bring in much drier air, sunny skies, and high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. The average first 90 degree day in Midland-Odessa is April 9th, so if we did hit 90, it would put us about a week and a half ahead of schedule.