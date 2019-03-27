Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We've made it to the middle of the week, and it's also been the third straight day with high temps widespread into the 70s. Although we do have more in terms of cloud-cover today, I hope you were able to go enjoy these warm temperatures. Rain chances are staying on the very low side over the next 36 hours.
While we're seeing plenty of moisture stream in from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a strong southerly wind, high pressure over the central US is keeping rain chances low. A few scattered to isolated showers or weak storms will be possible this evening and into Thursday, but these will not be severe and impacts will be very low.
We'll see a cloudy start to Thursday, but could start to see increasing sunshine as we head into the late afternoon and evening, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 80s. Friday will be the warmest day. Winds will shift from the south to the west, which will bring in much drier air, sunny skies, and high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. The average first 90 degree day in Midland-Odessa is April 9th, so if we did hit 90, it would put us about a week and a half ahead of schedule.
The very warm weather doesn’t last for long as a cold front will make its way through West Texas Saturday. High temps will be in the low 60s before falling into the upper 50s by Sunday. Low temps will be in the upper 30s and 40s.
