'Daily Blast Live’ joins NewsWest 9

(KWES) - “Daily Blast Live”, the daytime talk show produced by TEGNA, is joining the lineup at NewsWest 9 (KWES) on April 1.
The show focuses on trending news and entertainment and is hosted by an ensemble of hosts including Erica Cobb, Al Jackson, Sam Schacher, Jeff Schroeder, Tory Shulman and Beau Davidson.
“Daily Blast Live” will be a multi-platform show, streaming on the NewsWest 9 Facebook page as well as broadcasting on air from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Additionally, “Dr. Oz” will now broadcast at 11 a.m. instead.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.