City of Odessa officials consider partnership with ‘Safe-2-Save’ App

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The City of Odessa is considering partnering with Safe-2-Save to encourage safe driving in the city.
The app has been available in the Midland-Odessa area for over a year, encouraging drivers to put down their phones and earn rewards from local businesses.
The new partnership could consist of an 8-week long city-wide competition, with cash prizes.
A local car dealership has already agreed to set aside $8,000 to be awarded in prizes.
Safe-2-Save suggested the city have eight drawings where $1,000 is awarded weekly to each winner.
They also presented the city with two back up options.
The City of Odessa Manager said that the conversation will continue to work out the exact details of the partnership.
