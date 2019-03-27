Big music headed to Big Spring Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Pops Concert

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - The Big Spring Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Pops Concert will be Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 P.M. in the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium.
Local guests artists include Nadia Kiley, Donny Green, Lawrence Thibeault, Dan Kiley, Jose Luis Gonzalez, Gabe Martinez and Tara Trowbridge.
The concert will feature music of the Beatles, Billy Joel, the Beach Boys and other well-known artists and musical numbers.
Selections include Hooked on Classics, A Fifth of Beethoven, Bugler’s Holiday, Pretty Woman, Can’t Help Falling in Love, and others.
“This is a celebration of spring,” says conductor Dr. Keith Graumann. “The orchestra’s spring pops concert features music everyone knows. It’s happy music.”
Tickets are for sale at the Chamber of Commerce, CVB, Heritage Museum, HEB and the Karat Patch.
