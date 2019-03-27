Albertsons Market, Market Street kick off effort to support autism awareness, benefit local nonprofit, SHARE

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, April 2, Albertsons Market and Market Street in Odessa will kick off an effort to support autism awareness benefiting Sharing Hands Respite Experience.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will launch the donation campaign at 10:00 a.m. at Market Street, and last through April 15.
During this time, guests can contribute a monetary donation during check-out at any Market Street or Albertsons Market location in Midland and Odessa.
For more information on SHARE or the Autism Walk, visit ShareWTX.org.
SHARE is a local non-profit dedicated to caring for families who have children with special needs.
SHARE provides respite care, counseling, help navigating the medical community, and ongoing caregiver support for parents and siblings.
Strong families mean a strong society, and better opportunities for individuals with special needs.
