5th Annual Hot Dog Run returns to Midland
(Source: Midland Humane Coalition)
By Victor Blanco | March 26, 2019 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:31 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Humane Coalition invites the public to join the cutest race in Midland, the 5th Annual Hot Dog Run, June 15.

Grab your pup and gear up for a unique event where you can run/walk 5K or 1 Mile with your 4-legged partner.

Presented by Sandstone Ridge and Sandstone Crossing, the Hot Dog Run is a fundraiser for the benefit of MHC’s cats & dogs.

There will be a Costume Competition, booths, and prizes.

For more information or to register, visit www.MidlandHumane.org.

