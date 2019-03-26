5th Annual Hot Dog Run returns to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Humane Coalition invites the public to join the cutest race in Midland, the 5th Annual Hot Dog Run, June 15.
Grab your pup and gear up for a unique event where you can run/walk 5K or 1 Mile with your 4-legged partner.
Presented by Sandstone Ridge and Sandstone Crossing, the Hot Dog Run is a fundraiser for the benefit of MHC’s cats & dogs.
There will be a Costume Competition, booths, and prizes.
For more information or to register, visit www.MidlandHumane.org.
