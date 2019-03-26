TED Speaker, White House Champion of Change coming to Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - March 28 and 29, Ector County Independent School District will be hosting Greg Gage, Ph.D., Neuroscientist, at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center as part of the PICK Education Speaker Series.
There will be a large-group presentation for 4th-12th graders on Thursday, March 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dr. Gage is also Co-founder of Backyard Brains and hopes this event motivates the next generation of scientists.
“We know very little about how the brain works—and we need start inspiring kids early to want to know more,” said Dr. Gage.
On Friday, March 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., a selected group of student ambassadors and teachers will get to conduct hands-on experiments with Dr. Gage.
The student ambassadors will become the Backyard Brains experts, and take what they learned back to their campus and assist other students and teachers with implementation.
Also on Friday, students will participate in an experiment for an upcoming scientific publication on human electrophysiology.
The students will not be passively volunteering for experiments, but will help hypothesize, collect live data from their friends, and help analyze the results.
PICK Education is a collaborative program created by the ECISD Innovation Department that ignites curiosity and discovery through tangible, real-world experiences.
This opportunity is brought to you by the ECISD Innovation Department and funding was provided by a Chevron grant.
For more information, contact the Innovation Department at 432-456-0999.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.