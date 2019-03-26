Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning everyone! Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 40s and warm into the lower 70s by this afternoon. This evening, there is a chance of seeing showers/thunderstorms for our western counties and higher elevations. These chances are suppose to diminish through the overnight hours, leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the next day. Tomorrow, we are looking for lows to be in the mid 50s and highs back in the mid 70s. That evening, we are expecting another chance for showers/thunderstorms for the western Permian Basin, northern Trans-Pecos, and southeastern New Mexico. None of these storms are likely to be severe, but you could still hear some thunder and experience some short-lived moderate rainfall.