MISD School board paves the way for 6 charter schools in district

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Independent School District is on track to offer five new charter schools for the 2019 school year and will add another in 2020.
This comes after a school board meeting held March 25, during which the district’s trustees voted to approve a series of authorizations and performance contracts for the six coming charter schools.
The charter school will transform existing campuses to offer more specialized learning tracks.
The new charter programs will include -
- Travis Elementary - Idea Public Schools will take over operations in 2020. Idea Public Schools is a non-profit organization that operates a network of college preparatory charter schools.
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy - Temporary facilities will be set up at Jones Elementary for the 2019 school year to offer an all-girls college preparatory program with a focus on STEM
- Ben Milam International Academy - Will launch a dual-language program for the 2019 school year to facilitate bi-lingual learning. The program will start in just Pre-K, and Kindergarten classrooms, but will expand progressing grade levels with each following school year until the program runs through 5th grade.
- Bunche Elementary and Goddard Junior High school - will become Reach Network schools in the 2019 school year. Coordination between the schools will facilitate a more fluid experience for students between K-8th grades
- Carver Center - A charter school designation will allow a more flexible learning environment for the school’s gifted students staring in the 2019 school year.
Officials say each of the new charter schools will have separate application processes.
For more information, contact MISD directly or log on to www.MidlandISD.net.
