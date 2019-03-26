Midland Need to Read holds open house, renamed Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center, formerly Midland Need to Read, will host an Open House and Renaming Celebration to announce several changes in the organization Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Literacy House, 1709 W. Wall Street.
Guests will be introduced to the new Executive Director Alba Austin, and the group will officially announce their new name.
Refreshments and light snacks will be served and additional information about the future plans for PBALC will be discussed.
For more information on this event or the PBALC, contact Alba Austin at aaustin@midlandneedtoread.org.
