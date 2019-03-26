Midland College professor honored with Phi Theta Kappa Paragon Award

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges, has selected Midland College government professor Doctor Terry Gilmour as one of the winners of their Paragon Award for new advisors.
Only 15 Phi Theta Kappa advisors worldwide receive this award, given to advisors who have been Phi Theta Kappa members for less than four years but have already made significant contributions to their chapters.
Along with serving as an advisor for Phi Theta Kappa and a government professor, Gilmour acts as the director of Midland College’s honors program.
Dr. Gilmour will officially receive her award at an April ceremony in Orlando, FL.
