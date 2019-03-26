Midland City Council approves a number of road improvement projects

“We’re one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and we are sitting on one of the largest oil shells in the world, the most productive oil shells. People are moving in fast,” said Mayor Morales. “In 2014 we saw 13,000 cars move in and we just got a report in 2018, we saw another 22,000 more cars. So, in addition to the oil and truck traffic, and people moving in, population increase, we have to have bigger and better roads.”