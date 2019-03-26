Midland City Council approves a number of road improvement projects

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - During the Tuesday meeting of Midland City Council, members approved many of the needed road improvement projects.
According to Mayor Jerry Morales, the city finally has enough funding to address road improvement needs.
In addition to the $100 million road bond approved in 2018, $10 million of the city’s general budget has been designated for road maintenance programs.
The mayor explained the roads are under a large amount of stress due to rapid growth in the area.
“We’re one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and we are sitting on one of the largest oil shells in the world, the most productive oil shells. People are moving in fast,” said Mayor Morales. “In 2014 we saw 13,000 cars move in and we just got a report in 2018, we saw another 22,000 more cars. So, in addition to the oil and truck traffic, and people moving in, population increase, we have to have bigger and better roads.”
The mayor also noted that, typically, after being approved by the council projects are under construction within 90 days.
