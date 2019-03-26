Mayor Morales announces plans to run for reelection

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Morales announced his plan to run for reelection in 2019.
Mayor Morales says he shares a special connection with the city an looks forward to continuing his service.
“Again, this is my home town and, you know, I have my business here, I have my family here, and I understand that everybody is challenged with time,” said Mayor Morales. “I’m blessed that I’m able to make time available, I’m blessed that I understand Midland, being from Midland, being on the council, being reelected, I’m the man to be the next mayor of Midland.”
Morales was first sworn in as an at-large council member in 2008 but didn’t become mayor until 2014. If re-elected, this would be his third term as mayor.
Morales is currently running unopposed.
