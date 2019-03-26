Major League Baseball holding youth skills competition

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is bringing Major League Baseball’s official skills competition to Midland.
Pitch, Hit and Run will allow local youth from the ages of seven to 14 to participate in a competition of baseball skills.
Children will be divided into four age divisions and have the chance to advance to the next level. Those who advance far enough through the competition could make it all the way to the Team Championships at Major League Ballparks.
Registration is open until 5:30 p.m. on March 27 when the event will start at Security Bank Ballpark.
For more information you can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 432-685-7355. To register your child you can click here.
