Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Happy Tuesday to you and hope you are enjoying this beautiful weather we've had so far this week! Cloud cover this morning has given way to some sunshine this afternoon as high temperatures have once again risen into the 70s. We'll stay dry tonight in the Permian Basin, but we are tracking a slight chance of thunderstorms on the western edge of the viewing area. The best chances of rain will happen in areas such as Van Horn, Valentine, Marfa, Fort Davis, Presidio, and Big Bend. Even chances here though, are quite slim.
We'll start seeing clouds increase in the Permian Basin tonight, and these clouds will act as an insulator, keeping low temperatures relatively mild, in the mid 50s overnight. Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm heading into Wednesday evening/night. Most areas will stay dry.
We really start to warm up heading into Thursday and Friday. Drier air moves in from the west, and temperatures will rise into the low 80s on Thursday, followed by the mid to upper 80s by Friday. It will be good pool weather for the last Friday of March! We don’t stay that warm for long, as a cold front is set to move through Saturday morning. It will send highs into the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend.
