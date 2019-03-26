Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Happy Tuesday to you and hope you are enjoying this beautiful weather we've had so far this week! Cloud cover this morning has given way to some sunshine this afternoon as high temperatures have once again risen into the 70s. We'll stay dry tonight in the Permian Basin, but we are tracking a slight chance of thunderstorms on the western edge of the viewing area. The best chances of rain will happen in areas such as Van Horn, Valentine, Marfa, Fort Davis, Presidio, and Big Bend. Even chances here though, are quite slim.