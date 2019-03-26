Ector County Theater lease to include considerations for City of Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, Odessa City Council approved a 30-year lease with the Ector County Theater.
In accordance with the lease, the city will be allowed to use the theater six times a year for free.
Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero says the theater, currently under renovation, will provide its own upkeep.
“This lease provides that the group Ector Theatre, LLC. will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the theatre," Marrero.
The theater is expected to be finished by the latter part of 2019.
If the Ector County Theater defaults, the city does have the option to terminate the lease.
