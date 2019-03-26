MISD holds community fundraiser featuring literacy-themed art

The fundraiser will sell art from MISD students and benefit Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center

By Victor Blanco | March 26, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:11 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, the Midland Independent School District will hold a community fundraiser at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy for the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center.

Artwork from MISD fine arts students will be auctioned off as part of the fundraiser, artwork featured will be literacy-themed.

All proceeds will benefit the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center, formerly the Midland Need to Read program.

The community is also encouraged to drop off gently used books for the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center.

RELATED: Midland Need to Read holds open house, renamed Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center

Artwork will be available for bids from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bowie Auditorium. The bidding will close Friday at 3 p.m.

