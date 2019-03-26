MISD holds community fundraiser featuring literacy-themed art

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, the Midland Independent School District will hold a community fundraiser at the Bowie Fine Arts Academy for the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center.
Artwork from MISD fine arts students will be auctioned off as part of the fundraiser, artwork featured will be literacy-themed.
All proceeds will benefit the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center, formerly the Midland Need to Read program.
The community is also encouraged to drop off gently used books for the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center.
Artwork will be available for bids from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bowie Auditorium. The bidding will close Friday at 3 p.m.
