CASA of West Texas hosts Stand Up Midland for Child Abuse Awareness Month

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - For Child Abuse Awareness/Prevention Month, Court Appointed Special Advocates of West Texas will host Stand Up Midland Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m.
“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children,” said Kathy Harmon, CASA of West Texas. “Everyone’s participation is critical in Standing Up and Speaking Up against Child Abuse and to provide resources and support that will Strengthen Families.”
A Hot Dog Dinner and Balloon Release will be held at the Beal Plaza in the center of Midland College, along with a number of other activities.
The Tim Kreitz Band will also be performing live music throughout the evening.
The event is free and open to the public.
In support of Child Abuse Awareness everyone is asked to wear blue to the event.
