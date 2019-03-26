Boeing 737 MAX set for storage made emergency landing in Orlando

A Boeing 737 Max plane, the same model involved in two recent crashes, performed an emergency landing in Orlando Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
There were no passengers aboard the plane at the time, which was being ferried to Victorville, Calif. for storage.
The plane reported an engine problem at about 2:50 p.m. and was returned safely in Orlando, the FAA said in a statement.
The FAA ordered a grounding of the planes after an Ethiopian Airlines crash killed 157 people.