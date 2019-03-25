Wild horse and burro coming to Fort Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) - The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro event in Fort Stockton March 29 and 30, at the Pecos County Coliseum.
The event will take place from noon-6 p.m. on Friday, March 29, and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 30 where 50 wild horses and burros will be featured.
Animals are eligible for direct purchase to a good home or eligible for adoption.
BLM staff will be onsite to provide more information, but now offer up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal.
This adoption incentive will be offered for every animal in Fort Stockton.
The animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West.
The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range in order to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources.
The adoption and sale program is essential for achieving these important management goals.
Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 235,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.
For more information on the BLM application process visit www.blm.gov.
