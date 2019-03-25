West Texas Food Bank presents Brown Bag Gardening Series

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Food Bank invites the community to bring lunch and a friend for Gardening 101, the second Wednesday of each month from 12 to 1 p.m.
During that hour, classes will be taught with a variety of information on gardening topics for vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more.
SCHEDULE OF PRESENTERS:
- MARCH 13 - Rainwater Harvesting
- APRIL 10 – Grape Cultivating and Earthkind Principles
- MAY 8 – Pollinators
- JUNE 12 – Herbs in the Garden
- JULY 10 – Composting
- AUGUST 14 – Harvest and Food Storage
- SEPTEMBER 11 – Fall Planting, Trees and Shrubs
- OCTOBER 9 – TBA
- NOVEMBER 13 – Recycling in the Permian Basin
