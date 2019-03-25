West Texas Food Bank presents Brown Bag Gardening Series

(Source: West Texas Food Bank)
By Victor Blanco | March 25, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 3:30 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Food Bank invites the community to bring lunch and a friend for Gardening 101, the second Wednesday of each month from 12 to 1 p.m.

During that hour, classes will be taught with a variety of information on gardening topics for vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more.

SCHEDULE OF PRESENTERS:

  • MARCH 13 - Rainwater Harvesting
  • APRIL 10 – Grape Cultivating and Earthkind Principles
  • MAY 8 – Pollinators
  • JUNE 12 – Herbs in the Garden
  • JULY 10 – Composting
  • AUGUST 14 – Harvest and Food Storage
  • SEPTEMBER 11 – Fall Planting, Trees and Shrubs
  • OCTOBER 9 – TBA
  • NOVEMBER 13 – Recycling in the Permian Basin

