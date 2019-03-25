UTPB breathes new life into nursing simulation lab

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - For years, a simulation lab within the nursing department at UTPB has sat untouched, but the new simulation director, Diana Ruiz, and program coordinator, Angie Herrington have changed that.
Together the two are revamping the facility by thinking up new uses and adding them to the program’s curriculum.
So what does that mean for the community?
Well, the program is working to build the best possible students that will hopefully transition to be some of the best nurses in our community.
“Our role is to make sure that we prepare them (students) in any capacity possible,” said Ruiz.
When students use the lab they are given a real-life experience exercise.
The exercises are performed with dummies that have the ability to breathe, give birth and even list off symptoms to their nurses.
With the simulation lab set up like a real hospital, its easy to forget that it's placed within a university.
“[The students] will learn, you might mess up but the good thing is it’s a safe environment and you’re going to grow from it,” said Ruiz.
Ruiz and Herrington both agreed that students getting hands-on training in the simulation lab is the best way to prepare students for what they might experience once they’ve graduated.
“Students feel much more confident. They know what they know. They’ve experienced it they’ve seen it. They’ve felt. They’ve touched. And things that they normally wouldn’t be able to see in a clinical setting we’ve provided it here in the simulation center. Ultimately confidence equals success,” said Ruiz.
In addition to the rooms exam rooms, the lab already has, a home-nursing simulation room is possibly in the works for the future- giving students exposure to one more real-life situation they may face.
The program has a goal to expand and connect with professionals already working in the field to give students the chance to train alongside them.
“A nurse cannot take care of a patient. It takes a village. So we really want to partner with respiratory therapy, physical therapists, and any other discipline that wants to come in and practice with us,” said Ruiz.
Ultimately the goal of the simulation lab is to help graduating students feel as prepared as possible to successfully provide health care in our area.
