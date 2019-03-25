Sunday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone, hope you had a great Sunday and got to enjoy this weather! After starting off the day with some fog, today was absolutely gorgeous! I got outside with Anthony and played some tennis this morning, and things were just perfect with a light breeze and really comfortable temperatures. Highs reached the upper 70s and low 80s across West Texas and SE New Mexico. Even warmer towards the Rio Grande Valley and Big Bend where temperatures soared to the upper 80s and low 90s. As one of the meteorologists I interned with in Seattle would put it, today was in the "Goldilocks Zone." Not too hot, not too cold, just right.
We will see some changes overnight as a cold front that is currently stalled to our north will move through while you sleep. By the time you send the kids to school, it could be a little breezy across the Permian Basin as it slides through. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s overnight in the Permian Basin, but still remain mild south of the front. It's not a very powerful front, so temperatures tomorrow will only drop 5-10 degrees compared today. Ahead of the front in Big Bend and Presidio, things could still be quite warm into the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday we'll likely see more cloud cover which should limit warming somewhat, but it still looks like low 70s, so no big cool down yet. We could see some showers late Tuesday into Wednesday, but at this time, any significant rainfall looks unlikely. The best chances for rain will be Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. We'll also see winds pick up a bit Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite some clouds, that should help warm us some Wednesday and kick off another warming trend.
Thursday will see temperatures return to the 80s once again with more in the way of sunshine. Low relative humidity and breezy conditions could mean high fire danger, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that. Uncertainty increases Friday as our next system moves in from the west. Models have locked in on a cooler solution, but the timing and just how cold it will get remains to be seen. For now, enjoy the 70s and 80s over the next few days!
