Sunday Evening Weather Update

We will see some changes overnight as a cold front that is currently stalled to our north will move through while you sleep. By the time you send the kids to school, it could be a little breezy across the Permian Basin as it slides through. Temperatures will likely drop into the 40s overnight in the Permian Basin, but still remain mild south of the front. It's not a very powerful front, so temperatures tomorrow will only drop 5-10 degrees compared today. Ahead of the front in Big Bend and Presidio, things could still be quite warm into the mid to upper 80s.