Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Monday! I hope you all enjoyed the nice conditions we had this past weekend. Today, we are looking for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper 40s and warm into the mid 70s by this afternoon. Depending on where you live, you might want to have a light coat this morning but you shouldn't need it by this afternoon. Tomorrow, we are expecting very similar conditions with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Starting in the late evening, we see a chance for some shower/thunderstorms for our mountainous regions and the northern Trans-Pecos. These storm are not expected to be severe, but you could still hear some thunder and hear some moderate rain through the night.