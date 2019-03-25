Midland residents make it off Norway cruise ship with no injuries

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - “Well no one wants to lose their parents, especially on vacation. I was like Ahh!,” said Suzy Prucka.
Prucka’s parents were passengers of the Viking Sky cruise ship that captains called for Mayday and evacuation March, 23.
“So on Saturday morning I woke up to 25 text messages from my mom and that’s not normal. We talk while their on trips through Facebook messenger, because of the WiFi situation. And it said.. Captains called mayday, we’re evacuating the ship. And I thought she was kidding because that doesn’t happen in real life,” said Prucka.
The luxury cruise ship’s engines all failed during a storm off of Norway’s western coast, with strong winds gusting at a speed of roughly 79 feet per second.
Winds so strong, it sent multiple passengers and furniture sliding side to side along with busted windows.
Prucka explained, “Mom had texted and said that the boat was rocking really bad that she almost fell out of bed, that glasses were breaking, their shower door had broken. And the captain had said, be prepared to evacuate.”
The ship was carrying nearly 1,400 passengers and crew. It led to Rescue Services airlifting 479 passengers onto a helicopter until the weather improved and the Viking Sky ship was safe to tow.
Twenty people on the ship required hospitalization, luckily her parents were not one of them.
