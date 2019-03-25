Midland pedestrian hit, killed on N Big Spring St. identified

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Officials have confirmed that a Midland woman was struck by a vehicle travelling north on Big Spring St. near the corner of Big Spring St. and Dormard Ave. in Midland around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to MPD, Jeniffer Vodron, 36, had been walking in the middle of the intersection of Big Spring and Dormard. Investigators found Codron was in or near the left turn lane before stumbling in front of an approaching vehicle.
Vodron was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Police say they are still investigating but do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash as far as the driver of the vehicle is concerned.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.