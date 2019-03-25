Girls World Expo comes to Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Girls World Expo will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Saturday, March 30 from 12 to 4 p.m.
This day-long event was created for local teen girls by a local Girls Advisory Board, made up of teens from Midland-Odessa.
Local businesses will provide seminars, performances, demonstrations, and vendors that serve the needs of the Midland-Odessa area.
Young women will have the chance to hear from and meet successful and powerful women from their own community.
The youth will also be able to participate in workshops, listen to speakers, see demonstrations, science exhibits, and speak one-on-one with women leaders in business, government, industry, the arts, and many other realms of endeavor.
The event is not all work, there will be fashion, an art show, music and dance performances by talented local artists, and the GWE Marketplace, with everything from hair accessories to self-help materials, and clothing to jewelry.
More information can be found at www.GirlsWorldExpo.com/Expos/Midland-Odessa.
