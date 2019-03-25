Everything coming to and leaving Netflix April 2019

Everyone knows that April will be dedicated to the final season of "Game of Thrones," and the release of "Avengers: Endgame." Unfortunately, HBO won't be releasing every episode of "Game of Thrones" at once, so we'll have to rely on Netflix for something to watch in between.
Luckily, Netflix does not disappoint. There’s a ton of new content for the month of April, including the highly anticipated return of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Sabrina Spellman is stronger than ever in the second half and based on the trailer, it looks like she’s embracing more of her dark side.
If you're looking for something a little more lighthearted, Kevin Hart's first original Netflix Comedy special titled "Irresponsible" will debut on April 2.
Fans of “Black Mirror’s” interactive episode “Bandersnatch” will get another piece of interactive content to play with. Bear Grylls of “Man vs. Wild” will debut a new interactive series called “You vs. Wild.” Clearly the producers missed a great opportunity to call it “Bear-dersnatched.”
As always, we will have to say goodbye to a few titles at the end of the month. Star Wars fans should schedule a binge watch session when they can, because "Star Wars, the Clone Wars," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-5" and Star Wars: The Clone Wars The Lost Missions" are all leaving on April 7. James Bond fans should sneak in a movie night or two as well, because "Goldfinger" and "The Spy who Loved Me" will also be leaving the streaming service.
Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix next month:
Arriving to Netflix
April 1
ULTRAMAN -- Netflix Original Anime
Across The Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible - Netflix Original Comedy Special
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive -- Netflix Original Film
After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.
Avail. 4/5/19
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 -- Netflix Original Series
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet -- Netflix Original Series
Persona: Collection -- Netflix Original Series
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor -- Netflix Original Series
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 -- Netflix Original Series
Tijuana -- Netflix Original Series
Unicorn Store -- Netflix Original Film
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 -- Netflix Original Series
April 10
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild -- Netflix Original Series
April 11
Black Summer -- Netflix Original Series
April 12
A Land Imagined -- Netflix Original Film
Band Aid
Huge in France -- Netflix Original Series
Mighty Little Bheem -- Netflix Original Series
The Perfect Date -- Netflix Original Film
The Silence -- Netflix Original Film
Special -- Netflix Original Series
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? -- Netflix Original Series
April 15
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick -- Netflix Original Series
The New Romantic
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends -- Netflix Original Series
April 18
My First First Love -- Netflix Original Series
April 19
A Fortunate Man -- Netflix Original Series
A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen's elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage -- Netflix Original Series
Cuckoo: Season 5 -- Netflix Original Series
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher -- Netflix Original Film
Rilakkuma and Kaoru -- Netflix Original Anime
Samantha!: Season 2 -- Netflix Original Series
Someone Great -- Netflix Original Film
April 20
Grass is Greener -- Netflix Original Series
April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2 -- Netflix Original Series
Selection Day - New Episodes-- Netflix Original Series
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson -- Netflix Original Series
April 24
Bonding -- Netflix Original Series
April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
April 26
The Protector: Season 2 -- Netflix Original Series
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads -- Netflix Original Series
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 -- Netflix Original Series
Street Food -- Netflix Original Series
The Sapphires
Yankee -- Netflix Original Series
April 27
American Honey
April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward -- Netflix Original Series
Baki: Part 2 -- Netflix Original Anime
Ingress: The Animation -- Netflix Original Anime
No date
Chambers -- Netflix Original Series
Leaving Netflix
April 1
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
April 4
Raw
April 7
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
April 13
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
April 18
Silver Linings Playbook