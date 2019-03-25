Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Overnight, temperatures will stay relatively mild, as lows drop into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be very similar to today, with high temps reaching the low 70s. There may be an increase in cloud-cover, but we should still see plenty of sunshine. Clouds will really be on the increase Wednesday as strong southerly winds brings in ample gulf moisture. Even though we'll have plenty of moisture in place, rain chances will be slim because of high pressure in place as well.