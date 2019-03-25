Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

If you're not a fan of Mondays, at least this beautiful weather has made today a little bit better for you! Bright sunny skies with high temps reaching the low 70s in many places has made for a gorgeous Spring day in West Texas. We can expect these warm temperatures to continue over the next several days before our next cold front arrives for the weekend.
Overnight, temperatures will stay relatively mild, as lows drop into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be very similar to today, with high temps reaching the low 70s. There may be an increase in cloud-cover, but we should still see plenty of sunshine. Clouds will really be on the increase Wednesday as strong southerly winds brings in ample gulf moisture. Even though we'll have plenty of moisture in place, rain chances will be slim because of high pressure in place as well.
Temperatures rise into the low 80s by Thursday with only slight shower and storm chances. Winds shift to the west on Friday, ushering in drier and very warm air. This is likely to be the warmest day we’ve seen since early October, as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s. We’re then tracking a strong cold front for this time of the year heading into the weekend. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s and lows drop into the 30s and 40s.
