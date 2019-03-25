The Camron Stotts Foundation Presents the 2019 Energy City Half Marathon

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Energy City Half Marathon/5k/10K will be at Fasken Oil and Ranch’s, Vineyard Complex in Midland Sat., March 30.
Midland has hosted a March half marathon for the last 17 years, and this event has carried on this tradition for the last 5 years.
This year, the race benefits the Camron Stotts Foundation.
Cameron Stotts was one of the cyclist killed on Highway 158 in April 2018, along with Mike Mestas.
Stotts started the race in 2014 with the vision of a healthier Permian Basin.
There are four races, the Cameron Stotts half marathon, the Mike Mestas 10k, Energy city 5k, and the kids run, a 1k.
This event draws a competitive field, as well as a many first-timers with great finishers medals, goodie bags, and awards.
For registration or more information visit www.MidlandAthleticCompany.com.
