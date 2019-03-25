Attorney Michael Avenatti arrested for extortion and bank wire fraud

Photo by: AP FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels talks to the media during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles. A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against President Donald Trump by porn actress Stormy Daniels that sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about an alleged affair. Judge S. James Otero ruled Thursday, March 7, 2019, in U.S. District Court that the suit was irrelevant after Trump and his former personal lawyer agreed to rescind a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed in exchange for a $130,000 payment. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)