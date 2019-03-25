Attorney Michael Avenatti arrested for extortion and bank wire fraud

Photo by: AP FILE - In this Friday, July 27, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels talks to the media during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles. A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against President Donald Trump by porn actress Stormy Daniels that sought to tear up a hush-money settlement about an alleged affair. Judge S. James Otero ruled Thursday, March 7, 2019, in U.S. District Court that the suit was irrelevant after Trump and his former personal lawyer agreed to rescind a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed in exchange for a $130,000 payment. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
March 25, 2019 at 12:51 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 1:38 PM

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA | Published: 1:28 PM EDT March 25, 2019 | Updated: 1:28 PM EDT March 25, 2019

Attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested on charges of extortion and bank fraud, according to multiple reports.

According to a reporter at CBS, Avenatti tried to extort Nike by threatening to release damaging information about the company if it didn’t pay millions to him and his client.

A criminal complaint against Avenatti said that he spoke to Nike lawyers on the phone and threatened to "take billions of dollars off your client's market cap," according to CNBC.

A press conference is scheduled to discuss the charges in Los Angeles Monday afternoon. Avenatti is also due in federal court Monday.

Earlier today, Avenatti tweeted announcing a press conference to discuss claims against Nike. He claimed he would “disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal” by Nike.

Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Earlier this month, he announced he was no longer representing Daniels, but did not provide any further details.

