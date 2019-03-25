Attorney Michael Avenatti arrested for extortion and bank wire fraud

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA | Published: 1:28 PM EDT March 25, 2019 | Updated: 1:28 PM EDT March 25, 2019
Attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested on charges of extortion and bank fraud, according to multiple reports.
According to a reporter at CBS, Avenatti tried to extort Nike by threatening to release damaging information about the company if it didn’t pay millions to him and his client.
A criminal complaint against Avenatti said that he spoke to Nike lawyers on the phone and threatened to "take billions of dollars off your client's market cap," according to CNBC.
A press conference is scheduled to discuss the charges in Los Angeles Monday afternoon. Avenatti is also due in federal court Monday.
Earlier today, Avenatti tweeted announcing a press conference to discuss claims against Nike. He claimed he would “disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal” by Nike.
Avenatti represented Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Donald Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Earlier this month, he announced he was no longer representing Daniels, but did not provide any further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
